Nevette Jacob Smoots FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Nevette Jacob Smoots, 58, left the cares of this world, bound for her home in Glory on Friday, May 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at East Saint Paul Baptist Church, 5300 Oak Grove Road West; The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in Gods Care: her beloved husband of 29 years, Everett Smoots; her children, Everett Smoots, Jr. and LaTisha Youngblood; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019