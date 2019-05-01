Newell "Barker" Wallace IV ARLINGTON--It is with heavy hearts and immense sadness we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Newell "Barker" Wallace IV on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 28. He fought hard against the powerful brain disease of drug addiction for 11 years and, despite many courageous attempts at recovery, the disease proved too strong. However, we take tremendous comfort in the knowledge that he was a Christian, and he is now with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, free from the chains that bound him and finally at peace. SERVICE: Barker's celebration of life Service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at The Marq in Southlake, Texas. This will be followed by a visitation/reception until 4 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barker's memory to Solstice Recovery Foundation at www.solsticerecovery.com. Please click on the "Donate" tab, choose your payment method and then click on "Write a note" near the top to designate your donation in Barker's name. Donations will go to support those seeking recovery treatment who do not have the financial means to do so. Barker was born Jan. 24, 1991, in Arlington, Texas, and spent his first 18 years living in Southlake, Texas, and attending grades K12 at Southlake Carroll ISD. He was joyful, loving and kindhearted and was a great source of pride and happiness for his family. From the time Barker was young, he was passionate about playing and following sports. His love of sports led him to become a manager for his high school's football team, boys' and girls' basketball teams and girls' softball teams. Barker was often the "heart and soul" of the team, pushing them to be the best they could be. He never missed a single practice and was always there for his teams. Barker had a truly remarkable personality and the unique ability to befriend anyone. In high school, he was voted "Most Friendly" twice by his peers and was also elected homecoming prince. He truly embodied and lived out the Golden Rule and treated people the way he wanted to be treated. Barker's beautiful soul and spirit will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, but he will forever be in our hearts. Barker was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Wilma Howie and Garland Lary. SURVIVORS: Barker is survived by his parents, Newell and Lucretia Wallace; brother, Britton Wallace; grandmother, Dorothy Lary; aunt, Anne James; aunt and uncle, Lucia and Stephen Shipley; cousins, Austin James, Stephen Shipley, Laryssa Shipley, Scott Shipley and Sean Shipley.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary