Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
(940) 325-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Palo Pinto United Methodist Church
419 Oak St.
Palo Pinto, TX
View Map
Nicholas Arthur Irsfeld


1936 - 2019
Nicholas Arthur Irsfeld MINERAL WELLS--Nicholas Arthur "Nick" Irsfeld died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home in Mineral Wells, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Palo Pinto United Methodist Church, 419 Oak St., Palo Pinto. Interment: Palo Pinto Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home, 302 West Hubbard, Mineral Wells. Nick was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Pittsburg, Kan., the second child of Lt. Col. Hubert Louis "Hub Irsfeld, Ph.D., Mineral Wells school teacher and superintendent, and Mary Lillian McKee Irsfeld of Minnesota. After living in many different places as the child of an Army family, Nick graduated from Mineral Wells High School in 1954 and the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in physical education in 1958. He married Dorothy Jo Abernathy of Palo Pinto, Texas, in 1960, daughter of S.C. "Crit" and Lela Belle Abernathy and great-great-granddaughter of George Webb Slaughter. After teaching and coaching high school football in Burnett and working at Camp Wolters in Mineral Wells as director of Recreation, Nick returned to school and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law in 1962 after which he served as an attorney with the Texas Attorney General's office. He and Dorothy moved their young family from Austin to Palo Pinto where they raised their three children. Over the years, Nick had a private law practice in Mineral Wells, along with serving at various periods as City Attorney of Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto County Attorney and District Attorney 29th Judicial District of Texas. At the end of his career, he worked with Ross & Matthews law firm in Fort Worth. An avid outdoorsman from a young age, Nick cherished his time on Dodson Prairie hunting with Dorothy and other friends and family. He lived in Mineral Wells and Fort Worth from 1987 until the time of his death. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; their children, Christine Irsfeld (husband, Doug Dawkins, and children, Douglas and Audra) of San Francisco, Sarah Connelly (husband, Brad Connelly, and children, Crit, Bradford and Hannah) of Palo Pinto, and Nicholas Irsfeld (wife, Hillary, and children, Asa, Isaac, and Poppy) of Santa Cruz, Calif.; siblings, Hub Irsfeld (Anne) of Tucson, Ariz., John Irsfeld (Janet) of Austin, Christine Houston (Joe) of Arlington, Texas, Rita Nixon (John) of Fort Worth and Nita Stockton (David) of Fort Worth; brother-in-law, Sam Abernathy (wife, Pat) of Austin; sister-in-law, Lela Abernathy of Palo Pinto; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
