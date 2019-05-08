Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas Ricco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas D. Ricco Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nicholas D. Ricco Sr. CARROLLTON--Retired U.S. Navy Commander Nicholas D. Ricco Sr., 86, who was also known as a generous husband, father, business leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Saturday, May 4. 2019. INTERMENT: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211, with full military honors. Following the interment, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2400 N Josey Lane, Carrollton, Texas, 75006. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Rhoton Funeral Home, 1511 S Interstate 35E, Carrollton, Texas, 75006. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , or the University of North Texas campus of your choice. He was born in New York City in 1932, attended Fordham University, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in September 1953 as a navigator-bombardier. He was assigned as an instructor to Strategic Air Command B-47 pilots and Air Force navigators from 1953 to 1959 at James Connally AFB. Educational requirements made a career in the military uncertain for those officers with minimal college experience so he returned to civilian life and attended the University of North Texas from January 1959 to January 1961. He obtained a BBA with Banking and Accounting as minors while supporting a family of five and continuing to fly with the Air Force Reserves. In the fall of 1962, American General Insurance Company offered Ricco a managerial position when personal resources had become strained so he put graduate school on hold. In 1963, the Navy recruited Captain Ricco, a U.S. Air Force senior navigator and instructor, due to his aviation skills and the appointment as Navy lieutenant led to exciting new career fields and education. He was the first non-pilot in the Navy and Naval Reserves to be appointed as executive officer and commanding officer of Naval flying squadrons and other naval operational units as well and he was the first Naval flight officer appointed to a naval officer promotion board. He attended numerous ASW and related schools and achieved a high level of Naval skills as a tactical coordinator on P-2 and P-3 aircraft tracking and cataloging Russian submarine forces and averaged 90 days per year on active duty and flew thousands of hours serving his country during the Cold War. He retired from the Ready Reserve as a commander in 1974. His 24 years of military service included one year in the 107th Infantry Regiment of the Army National Guard of New York while underage. He loved storytelling, helping others, Veterans Day parades and served as a past national director of the Navy League of the United States. He created special financial and recognition awards for military members in the Southwest and on the East Coast of the United States. All of those activities were concurrent with his insurance, real estate and finance businesses. From 1971 through 2003, Ricco also built or acquired 45 buildings and other properties while helping to raise a family. In addition to his devoted widow, Anna, the family includes six children, 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. His widow, their children and grandchildren have all participated in family-owned businesses, community projects and the Navy League. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Maria Ricco, and sister, Marie Finochio of New York. Survivors include his widow, Anna; children, Vincent and wife, Alicia Ricco, Kenneth Kleinman and wife, Suesie Roppolo, Lisa and husband, John Sutter, Nanette Ricco, Nicholas Jr. and wife, Susan Ricco, Sam Kleinman and wife, Deborah Gershon; grandchildren, Sarah Idlett, Stephanie Beckwith, Jason Victor, Jayne Ricco, Alexander Ricco, Emily Ricco, Gwendolyn Ricco, Madelyn Ricco, Kateann Kleinman, Taylor Ricco, Austin Ricco, Anna Ricco, Avery Ricco, Herschel Kleinman, Samantha Leef and Sabrina Roppolo; great-grandchildren, Nicole Idlett, Ansleigh Ricco and Judge Ricco; great-great-grandchild, Carmen Idlett. Cmdr. Ricco developed the largest personally-owned insurance agency in the State of Texas by virtue of acquisitions and production and that company, Diversified Insurance Services Inc., had grown to 63 employees before sale and his partial retirement in 1991. He also built a subdivision in the Rockport, Texas, area. Cmdr. Ricco participated with his full vigor in many community and civic activities. For example, in 1965, he served as president of the Carrollton Civitan International and as lieutenant governor of Civitan International for the State of Texas. He and his group spearheaded the formation of a state-supported special education program in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD with only a small class of unevaluated children served by only one caring teacher in a temporary building. The district subsequently became a model for special education in the Texas education system. He also was a proud University of North Texas alumnus and supporter. In addition to his BBA, he earned a master's degree in journalism from what is now known as the Frank W. Mayborn Graduate Institute of Journalism. He and his wife, Anna, served as mentors to hundreds of students over the years, including those in the UNT College of Business Professional Leadership Program and the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism. They endowed the Ricco Ethics Scholarship Awards to encourage and promote ethics among students in all of UNT's schools and colleges. They actively supported the UNT Health Science Center and particularly enjoyed the emergence of the "new" UNT Dallas campus. He also was a mentor to the Naval Civilian Cadet Corps of the Dallas ISD Middle School system. Cmdr. Ricco also was a longtime member of the UNT Mayborn School of Journalism Board of Advisors and the UNT College of Music Advisory Board. The Dean's Suite in the UNT College of Music was renamed the "Nicholas and Anna Ricco Dean's Suite" in 2018. Cmdr. Ricco was awarded the UNT Distinguished Alumni designation in 2003 and again in 2007. In 2015, Cmdr. Ricco was awarded the prestigious Mayborn Medallion for his fine work, dedication and commitment to his alma mater. Cmdr. Ricco also was a longtime champion for the Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference. Anna and Nick became friends of the Fort Worth Aviation Museum where Nick served on the museum's board of directors. The Riccos were presented with the annual Wings Award for their contributions to preserving the aviation history of North Texas. The museum's U.S. Navy A-4C "Skyhawk" bears his name. The family wishes to thank Pathway Hospice, Home Care Book, and the many other medical professionals who cared for their "Poppy."



