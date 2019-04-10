Nicholas Ervin Williams, Sr. HURST -- Nicholas Ervin Williams, Sr., age 88, of Hurst, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. SERVICE: The family will receive friends and visitors from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle. He was born January 4, 1931 in De Queen, Arkansas. Mr. Williams served our country as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict earning two Bronze Stars. He also worked for Chemical Express in various roles and retired as the terminal manager after 38 years of service. He was a member of Davis Blvd Baptist Church. Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Orpha Williams; son, Nickey Williams, Jr.; brother, Clyde and sisters, Gertrude, Shirley, Annie and Barbara. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peggy Jane Sutherland Williams of Hurst; son Kelvin Williams and wife, Nancy of White Settlement; daughter, Brenda Ramsey and husband, Mike of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Aaron Kane, Matthew Kane, Michael Ramsey and Zachary Ramsey; and great-grandchildren Aidan Kane, Brooklyn Williams, and Eli Ramsey.



