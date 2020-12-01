Nicholas Soviak

October 2, 1926 - November 20, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Nicholas (Nick) Soviak passed away November 20, 2020 at the age of 94.

Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington.

Nick was born in Scranton, PA and spent most of his adult life in Arlington, TX. Nick served as a Master Sergeant in the US Army from 1945-1952. After that, he worked for Safety Seal Piston Ring for 41 years retiring in 1994 as Vice-President/Comptroller. Nick met the love of his life, Mary Humber Soviak, at a USO dance and they were married for 45 years until her death November 19, 1994.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Humber Soviak, 9 siblings, and great-grandsons, Ryan Prindle and Zachary Walker.

Nick will be forever remembered by his daughters, Melissa (Buddy) Massey, Mindy Cantrell; grandchildren Niki (Mark) Prindle, Kati (Jeff) Walker, Dan Cantrell, Jeff Massey, Sara Massey; great-grandchildren Leah Massey, Blake Ruckman, Jessica Walker, Abby Walker, Mady Walker, Ally Walker, Drew (Rachel) Prindle, Meagan (Isaiah) Hicks, Leah Cantrell, Bailey Cantrell; and great-great-grandchild Lauren Walker.







