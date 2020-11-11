Nicolasa "Nickie" RodriguezDecember 5, 1932 - November 4, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Nicolasa "Nickie" Rodriquez, 87, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, 2020.Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 509 W. Magnolia Ave. Fort Worth, Texas 76104. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.Nickie was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Watauga, Texas to Lucio and Pauline Barajas. She was happily married to her husband, Paul for 63 years.She was very active in the church and participated in altar society, choir, food bank director and was a catechism instructor.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucio Barajas and Pauline; husband, Paul Rodriquez; grandson, Thomas Krolczyk; and brother and sister, John Barajas and Lily SalgadoSurvivors: Daughters, Glenda Gonzales and husband, Jesse, Dora Ann Rodriquez and Pauline Trevino and husband, Eloy; grandchildren, Monica Gonzales Hurtado and husband, Edgar, Kathy Trevino Krolczyk, Stephen Trevino and wife, Libby and Ashley Trevino; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Krolczyk, Benjamin Krolczyk, Cecilia Hurtado, Paul Hurtado and Caroline Krolczyk; and brothers and sisters, Tony Barajas and wife, Lupe, Lucio Barajas, Pauline Garcia and Margaret Garcia.Special thanks to Courtyard at River Park and Renew Home Health.