Nina Belle Burke ARLINGTON -- Nina Belle Burke, 81 passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home in Pantego, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, May 31 in the Wade Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Bobby Bridges officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 6 to 8 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas 76013. Burial will follow at the Burke Family Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington Police Association. Nina was born on September 14, 1937, in Roswell, N.M., to Clifford Lynn and Anna Ellen (Huggins) Walker. Nina was a graduate at TCU, earning a BS degree and a MS degree from Texas Womens University. She later taught classes at TCU and worked as a CNO at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth for 11 years. Nina retired from the Texas State Health Department after 16 years. She was an heirloom seamstress and smocked all of the family grandchildren's Christening gowns. She loved her Maltese puppies and loved to travel. Nina was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law and father-in-law. SURVIVORS: her husband, Donald Burke; two sisters, Juanita Boles and Mary Easton; two brothers, David Walker and Robert Walker and numerous nieces and nephews.



