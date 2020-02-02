Home

Nina Faye Campbell Brown Obituary
Nina Faye Campbell Brown BURLESON--Nina Faye Campbell Brown, 93, passed from her earthly life on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior. Interment: Private. Faye was born Dec. 6, 1926, to Audie Campbell and Gertrude Violet Campbell. She married John Paul Brown in June of 1946 and was blessed with two sons, Larry and Bobby. She graduated from Birdville High School and worked many years at Fort Worth National Bank. She was also a member of I-35 Church of Christ. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Paul Brown; son, Larry Brown; and brother, Jack Campbell. SURVIVORS: Son, Bobby Brown and wife, Brenda; sister, Doris Foster; brother, Eddie Campbell; grandchildren, Belisa Davis, Belinda Cha; great-grandchildren, Kelsea, Macee, Lincoln, Adelaide; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
