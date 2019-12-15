|
Nina Raye Pinkston GRAYSON, GA.--Nina Raye Phagan Pinkston passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Grayson, Ga., due to complications of breast cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Nina will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth, where they were faithful members. Nina moved to Georgia to be near her youngest son and his family about 18 months ago. Before that she lived in Fort Worth's Wedgewood area for nearly 50 years with her loving husband, Glen, who passed in 2017. She and Glen graduated from Southwestern Theological Seminary of Fort Worth where they both earned Master's degrees in Religious Education. Nina was born in Bellevue, Texas, to Wade Ray Phagan and Lona Louville Jackson in 1929 where her father, Ray Phagan, was the county sheriff. In 1944, they moved to Perryton, Texas, where he served as the county sheriff for 26 years. Nina graduated from Perryton High School, attended Wayland Baptist College and graduated from Texas Tech University. While at Wayland, she met the love of her life, Glen Pinkston of Levelland, Texas, and they married in Perryton. Glen reenlisted in the Air Force and was stationed to Japan. Nina had to make the trip to Japan, on her own, aboard a troop transport ship. Over the next 31 years, they lived in Japan, Ohio, Nebraska, England, California, West Germany, finally at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth. After Glen's retirement, they moved to West Germany to be Southern Baptist missionaries for over 10 years helping grow Baptist churches near U.S. military bases across Europe. They averaged over 60,000 miles a year traveling to the churches. During one trip, they suffered a terrible car accident with Nina breaking her neck and collar bone. With much prayer, great medical treatment and hard work she recovered and continued her mission work in Europe. She served and worked in the Southern Baptist Woman's Missionary Union supporting mission work and churches wherever she went. A dedicated Christian, devoted mother and supporter of those in need, she loved God, church and family with all her heart. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Jim Phagan of Carrollton, Texas; sons, Michael Pinkston of Plano, Texas, and Steven Pinkston of Grayson, Ga. She has five grandchildren Delta Pinkston, Bryce Pinkston, Tavia Pinkston, Hannah Pinkston and Jonathan Pinkston.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019