1/1
Nina G. Long
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina G. Long
August 21, 1947 - September 10, 2020
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Nina G. Long, 73, a resident of Two Rivers, WI, and formerly of Fort Worth, TX, passed away after a long battle with illness on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.
Nina was born on August 21, 1947 in Kankakee, IL, to the late Hobart and Nina (Baker) Starkey. On April 6, 1984, Nina married Doug Long in Fort Worth, TX. She had worked as a teacher in Fort Worth, TX. and the surrounding school districts.
Survivors include Nina's husband of 36 years, Doug; three sons, Jeff (Tania) Rawls, Oklahoma; Scott Rawls, Oklahoma; and Shawn Rawls, Texas; two granddaughters, Tifani (Nic) Roye, Texas; and Jordan Rawls, Oklahoma; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Madalynn, and Tinsley Roye; sister, Sherea Botsford, North Carolina; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Open Bible Baptist Church, 2021 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, on Friday, October 2, 2020 for a reception at noon which will be followed by a memorial service. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Nina's name to the Manitowoc Humane Society.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
12:00 PM
Open Bible Baptist Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
Nina was amazing, a real firecracker. I don't think she ever pulled a punch, and then go get you ice cause that was gonna swell. Lol
She lived wide open, and I loved that. She has the deepest purest live for her boys and thier families. God speed Nina.
Angie (Tillison ) Amrein
Friend
September 12, 2020
JD Rawls
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved