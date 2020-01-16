|
Nina Katherine Walton HURST -- Nina Katherine Walton, 89 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday January 13th. . SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday at White's Chapel UMC in Southlake, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to White's Chapel FaithWorks Home with a Heart Ministry. This ministry provides the needed essentials for women and children who are transitioning from homelessness, abusive or other life changing situations. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Zach. SURVIVORS: Nina is survived by daughter, Carol Dollgener and husband, Randy; son, Greg and wife, Wanda; grandchildren, Chad, Katie and Sarah; great- granddaughter, Olivia; sisters, Arnita Calkins and Margaret Booker; many nieces and nephews and friends.
