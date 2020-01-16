Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Katherine Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Katherine Walton Obituary
Nina Katherine Walton HURST -- Nina Katherine Walton, 89 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday January 13th. . SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday at White's Chapel UMC in Southlake, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to White's Chapel FaithWorks Home with a Heart Ministry. This ministry provides the needed essentials for women and children who are transitioning from homelessness, abusive or other life changing situations. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Zach. SURVIVORS: Nina is survived by daughter, Carol Dollgener and husband, Randy; son, Greg and wife, Wanda; grandchildren, Chad, Katie and Sarah; great- granddaughter, Olivia; sisters, Arnita Calkins and Margaret Booker; many nieces and nephews and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -