Nina Mae Rawlins WHITE SETTLEMENT--Nina Mae Rawlins, 82, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2019. INTERMENT: Nina was laid to rest Monday, May 6, 2019, next to her beloved brother, Donald, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Nina was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Cleburne, Texas, to Benjamin and Mae Butler Rawlins. She grew up in White Settlement, where she graduated from C.F. Brewer High School in 1955. She earned her B.A. Degree from Texas Christian University in 1967. Nina worked at Lockheed Martin for over 31 years until she retired in 2002. Nina was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Donald Scott Rawlins. SURVIVORS: Husband, Marshall Dorsey; sister, Veda Rawlins Holland and husband, Jack; nephews, Russell and Stephen Rawlins; niece, Lori Rawlins; and cousins, Lana Rawlins Blackstock and Sonya Rawlins Woodall.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019