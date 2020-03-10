Home

Ninfa C. Barajas

Ninfa C. Barajas FORT WORTH--Ninfa Casanova Barajas, born May 21, 1944, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in North Richland Hills. Ninfa was preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Barajas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Minnie (Celso) Dominguez of New Braunfels, Texas. She is also survived by her children, Lori Barajas, Elizabeth Barajas, Sylvia Barajas, Arturo (Jennifer) Barajas and Gilbert Barajas, all of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020
