Nita Bradshaw FORT WORTH--Nita Bradshaw was called home to Jesus and to reunite with her husband, Roger. She passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the age of 85. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Solid Rock Church, White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Instead of flowers, please send a donation, in her name, to . SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Roger Jr., Donna and Jennifer; also, her sister, Wanda, and brother, Isaac. She is survived by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There is no counting, friends and admirers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2019