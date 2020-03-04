Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Worth Baptist Church
4445 Hodgkins Road
Lake Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noah Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah Kirk Simpson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noah Kirk Simpson Obituary
Noah Kirk Simpson FORT WORTH--Noah Kirk Simpson, 88, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Lake Worth Baptist Church, 4445 Hodgkins Road, Lake Worth, Texas, 76135. Interment follows in Azleland Memorial Park, Reno, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Noah was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Albemarle, N.C., to Adam Brack Simpson and Pattie Mae Goodman Simpson. He graduated from Norwood High School, Albemarle, N.C., in 1949. He entered into active service for the U.S. Air Force Oct. 27, 1949, in Charlotte, N.C. He served in Korea, and he met Doris June while stationed at Lackland AFB. Noah married Doris June Warden on Dec. 15, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a quality control inspector in the pharmaceutical field. Noah loved trains and airplanes and working with his hands. He liked to read, do projects around the house, and watch John Wayne westerns and military movies. He loved being with family, playing dominoes and working puzzles. Noah would sing and listen to gospel music. SURVIVORS: Wife, Doris June Simpson; children, David and Judy Simpson, Catherine and Wayne Herrington, Caron and Robert Sommers; grandchildren, Ryan Herrington, Manuel Lujan, Andrew Sommers, Ashley and Casey Camarillo; great-grandson, Jack Herrington; sister, Eunice Barringer; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -