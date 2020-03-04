|
|
Noah Kirk Simpson FORT WORTH--Noah Kirk Simpson, 88, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Lake Worth Baptist Church, 4445 Hodgkins Road, Lake Worth, Texas, 76135. Interment follows in Azleland Memorial Park, Reno, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Noah was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Albemarle, N.C., to Adam Brack Simpson and Pattie Mae Goodman Simpson. He graduated from Norwood High School, Albemarle, N.C., in 1949. He entered into active service for the U.S. Air Force Oct. 27, 1949, in Charlotte, N.C. He served in Korea, and he met Doris June while stationed at Lackland AFB. Noah married Doris June Warden on Dec. 15, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a quality control inspector in the pharmaceutical field. Noah loved trains and airplanes and working with his hands. He liked to read, do projects around the house, and watch John Wayne westerns and military movies. He loved being with family, playing dominoes and working puzzles. Noah would sing and listen to gospel music. SURVIVORS: Wife, Doris June Simpson; children, David and Judy Simpson, Catherine and Wayne Herrington, Caron and Robert Sommers; grandchildren, Ryan Herrington, Manuel Lujan, Andrew Sommers, Ashley and Casey Camarillo; great-grandson, Jack Herrington; sister, Eunice Barringer; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020