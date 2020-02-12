|
|
Nolte Burke Crosier ARLINGTON--Nolte Burke Crosier, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at an Arlington, Texas, hospital. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: If desired, memorials may be given to Fielder Early Childood Center at Fielder Church or a . SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue; children and their spouses, Carol and Curt Culbertson and Russell and Susan Crosier; grandchildren, Elisabeth Crosier, Robbie and Skylar Crosier, Carly Culbertson, Kayla and Robert Spann, Kristen and Charlie Diaz; great-grandsons, Ethan and Hudson Spann; nephews, John Crosier, Philip Guichet, and Scott and Chad Cain; niece, Elizabeth Crosier; brother-in-law and family, Dr. W.G. and B.J. Huneycutt; and a host of many friends, family and loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020