Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Nolte Burke Crosier ARLINGTON--Nolte Burke Crosier, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at an Arlington, Texas, hospital. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: If desired, memorials may be given to Fielder Early Childood Center at Fielder Church or a . SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue; children and their spouses, Carol and Curt Culbertson and Russell and Susan Crosier; grandchildren, Elisabeth Crosier, Robbie and Skylar Crosier, Carly Culbertson, Kayla and Robert Spann, Kristen and Charlie Diaz; great-grandsons, Ethan and Hudson Spann; nephews, John Crosier, Philip Guichet, and Scott and Chad Cain; niece, Elizabeth Crosier; brother-in-law and family, Dr. W.G. and B.J. Huneycutt; and a host of many friends, family and loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020
