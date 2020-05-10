Nona Bennett Anglin Brennand FORT WORTH--Nona Bennett Anglin Brennand, a beloved and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Mrs. Brennand was 90. Born in Anson on Aug. 31, 1929, Nona was the daughter of Hugh Clay and Ivy Jewel Moss Bennett. After being a widow of Jack Anglin for many years, she and her son, Danny, moved to Fort Worth where they lived until her son's death. In 2015, she met Robert "Bob" Brennand; they were blessed and fell in love and married on Oct. 1, 2015. Bob and Nona lived happily together serving and loving God and their friends at the Courtyards at River Park until the Lord called her home. Her husband thanks the Lord for their peaceful life and wishes to express his deep gratitude to their devoted friends and the employees of the Courtyards. Nona was preceded in death by her parents; Jack Anglin; and her son, Danny. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Bob, Nona is survived by his daughters, Charleen, Linda and Pamela; his son, Robert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and their No. 1 fan, "Cricket," their chihuahua mix; her nephew, Keith Gilbert and his wife, Tammi, and their children. MEMORIALS: Consideration of contributions to the Shriner's Hospitals or the House of Worship of their choice, in her memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.