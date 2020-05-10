Nona Bennett Anglin Brennand
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nona Bennett Anglin Brennand FORT WORTH--Nona Bennett Anglin Brennand, a beloved and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Mrs. Brennand was 90. Born in Anson on Aug. 31, 1929, Nona was the daughter of Hugh Clay and Ivy Jewel Moss Bennett. After being a widow of Jack Anglin for many years, she and her son, Danny, moved to Fort Worth where they lived until her son's death. In 2015, she met Robert "Bob" Brennand; they were blessed and fell in love and married on Oct. 1, 2015. Bob and Nona lived happily together serving and loving God and their friends at the Courtyards at River Park until the Lord called her home. Her husband thanks the Lord for their peaceful life and wishes to express his deep gratitude to their devoted friends and the employees of the Courtyards. Nona was preceded in death by her parents; Jack Anglin; and her son, Danny. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Bob, Nona is survived by his daughters, Charleen, Linda and Pamela; his son, Robert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and their No. 1 fan, "Cricket," their chihuahua mix; her nephew, Keith Gilbert and his wife, Tammi, and their children. MEMORIALS: Consideration of contributions to the Shriner's Hospitals or the House of Worship of their choice, in her memory, is suggested.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved