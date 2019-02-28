Nona Joyce Brooks FORT WORTH -- Nona Joyce Brooks, a teacher and entrepreneur, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Nona Joyce Brooks was born March 22, 1944, in Lampasas, Texas to Shuel C. and Katherine L. Jones. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1962 and earned an M.F.A. in Art from the University of Texas at Austin. She went on to have a rewarding career teaching art, and later in life built a successful construction business with her husband, Curtis. Nona was known first and foremost for her abundant generosity, and her favorite pastime was giving gifts to those who came to visit, especially children. She collected thimbles and enjoyed any type of puzzle or game that challenged her sharp mind. She also loved a trip to the casino with anyone she could talk into going with her. But most of all, Nona was a devoted mother and wife. She was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice; sister, Judy; parents, Shuel and Katherine; and her nephew, Jeff. SURVIVORS: Son, Alexander Lyle; husband, Curtis Brooks; niece, Jennifer Watts; and nephews, Jon Jones, Bradley Tucker and Gregory Tucker.



