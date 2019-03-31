|
Nona Raye Holland FORT WORTH--Nona Raye Holland, 81, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Open visitation. Nona was born July 18, 1937, to Nathaniel and Katherine Whitaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leroy Holland; and son, Russell Murray. SURVIVORS: Children, Frank Murray, Anthony "Tony" Holland (Carolyn), Katherine Green (Darryl) and Tania Hairston (Robert); and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019