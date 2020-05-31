Nora Elaine Vaughan WICHITA FALLS--Nora Elaine Vaughan died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, of complications from numerous lifelong illnesses. Elaine was born to Cletis and Nora Henderson McAlister Sept. 1, 1952. As a toddler, she suffered burns that hospitalized her for many weeks. Shortly after her discharge, she contracted polio, which severely altered the rest of her life. Her very strong fighting spirit helped her deal with this and other major illnesses. Always very pretty, she was selected as the Dallas March of Dimes Poster Child in the late 1950s. After graduating from Arlington High School and marrying, Elaine began her lifelong work of caring for children, which included her own as well as over 400 foster babies while they awaited adoption. SURVIVORS: Sister and caregiver, Rebecca Shepherd and husband, John; brother, R.D. McAlister and wife, Regina; sister, Carolyn Pentecost and husband, Bob; brother, Clete McAlister and wife, Susie; daughter, Angela Moore and husband, Daniel; sons, Christopher Vaughan and wife, Katie, and Stephen Vaughan; grandchildren, Garrett and Abigail Moore.