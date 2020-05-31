Nora Elaine Vaughan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Elaine Vaughan WICHITA FALLS--Nora Elaine Vaughan died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, of complications from numerous lifelong illnesses. Elaine was born to Cletis and Nora Henderson McAlister Sept. 1, 1952. As a toddler, she suffered burns that hospitalized her for many weeks. Shortly after her discharge, she contracted polio, which severely altered the rest of her life. Her very strong fighting spirit helped her deal with this and other major illnesses. Always very pretty, she was selected as the Dallas March of Dimes Poster Child in the late 1950s. After graduating from Arlington High School and marrying, Elaine began her lifelong work of caring for children, which included her own as well as over 400 foster babies while they awaited adoption. SURVIVORS: Sister and caregiver, Rebecca Shepherd and husband, John; brother, R.D. McAlister and wife, Regina; sister, Carolyn Pentecost and husband, Bob; brother, Clete McAlister and wife, Susie; daughter, Angela Moore and husband, Daniel; sons, Christopher Vaughan and wife, Katie, and Stephen Vaughan; grandchildren, Garrett and Abigail Moore.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved