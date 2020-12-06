Noral Wedward GregoryApril 18, 1928 - November 27, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Noral Wedward Gregory passed away Nov. 27, 2020.Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood.The Lord's good and faithful servant, Noral Wedward Gregory, a kind and gentle soul, honorable and steadfast, with a wonderful singing talent and a penchant for organization, was born April 18, 1928 in the city of Coe, Indiana. He graduated from Oakland City High School with honors in 1946. He married the love of his life Juanita in 1948. He received degrees from Oakland City University, Texas Christian University and University of North Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until honorably discharged in 1959. Noral retired from the Fort Worth Independent School District in 1998 after 40-plus years of teaching. He taught 8th grade math for nine years and served as a High School Counselor for 30-plus years. Noral served as worship leader of Christ-Life Fellowship for 48 years and served as member of Grace Christian School of Dallas. He and Juanita attended Grace Bible Church of Fort Worth for more than 35 years, where he also served as a worship leader. A lifetime performer, Noral thoroughly enjoyed singing and he lent his rich baritone voice to barbershop harmony music. Most recently he was a member of the "Goodtimes Chorus" of Arlington, The "Knap" Time Quartet, and "On A Journey" gospel quartet.Noral was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; parents, Dewey and Eva; brothers, Marshall and Lennis; sisters, Wanetta and Eula Belle.Survivors: Current wife, Maggie (Margarita); sister, Brenda Kephart and husband, Danny of Sunnyside, Wash., and Jean Lee and husband, Larry of Brownsburg, Ind.; brother, John Michael Phillips and wife, Donna of Oakland City, Ind.; and nephew, Stanley Gregory of Oakland City, Ind.