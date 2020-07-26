Norine L. Parnell AZLE--Norine L. Parnell, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, to be with her Lord and her husband of 69 years, Marshall Parnell. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Norine was born Dec. 14, 1920. She had a beautiful nature and a love of all forms of games. Her faith in God brought her a lifetime of joy and peace as a Christian. SURVIVORS: Children, Dale Parnell and wife, Carolyn, of Azle and Janice Suson and husband, Robert, of Sulphur Springs; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.