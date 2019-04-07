Norma Gene French NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Norma French, 91, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, Texas. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 9 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst. Norma and Iry French were married at the Bowie drive-in theater in 1951. For the next 21 years, they traveled wherever the Air Force sent them, and had three daughters born at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. Their son was brought into this world at Misawa Air Force Base in Japan. Iry retired in 1972 from the Air Force, and they came back to North Richland Hills to make their home and raise their family. Iry passed away in 1981, and Norma devoted the rest of her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. During her final 38 years, Norma loved to work and always had no less than two jobs at a time. Norma was a part of the BISD and retired in 1997 after 25 years at Richland High School cafeteria in Norma's Nook. She also worked at NRH2O family Water Park for 10 years, and during her time there, they named an award after her called the Norma French Award. This award recognizes a team member who has the work ethics such as: friendly service, punctuality, and caring for each person whom they encounter. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Tony Gable; mother, Dollie Strong Gable; her husband, Iry French; and her sister, Barbara Decker of Stephenville. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Bette Howell and husband, Ron, of North Richland Hills, Vickie Sue Wright of Haltom City, Carol Huckaby and husband, Wayne, of Fort Worth; son, Charles "Chuck" French and Jean of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Amanda Howell Martin and husband, Davin, Tamera Wells, Karon Howell Allaire and husband, Chris, Kyle Thornton, Shelly Howell and husband, Alex, Timothy Wright and wife, Misty, Colton French and wife, Kellye; great-grandchildren, Brendan Martin, Abbie Martin, Annabelle Allaire, Hayden Wright, Faith Allaire, Avery French and Brynlee French.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary