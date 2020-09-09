1/1
Norma Hoera Demetrion
1935 - 2020
September 18, 1935 - September 6, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Norma Hoera Demetrion, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Fort Worth.
Graveside: 10 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Woman's Club of Fort Worth or the SPCA.
Norma was Fort Worth, Texas to her very core. She was born here on September 18, 1935 to Arthur Hoera and Faye Gurley. She graduated from Paschal HS and attended William Woods College in Missouri and TCU.
She was past president of the Jr. Woman's Club and an active member of the Woman's Club for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with many of her childhood friends. She liked nothing more than driving her '92 Cadillac around town and having people admire it. The First United Methodist Church was a central part of her life. And she was ever amused by her daily efforts to figure out what her cat Scooter was willing to eat.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Demetrion; and her brother, Arthur Hoera, Jr.
Survivors: Niece, Lisa Hoera Duncan and husband, Scott Duncan of Colorado; nephew, Hal Hoera; stepson, Bob and his wife, Denise and his children and grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
