Norma Jane King ARLINGTON--Norma Jane King, 86, peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. MEMORIALS: First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington, TX 76011 or . Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James E. King Jr. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Mary King Hughes and husband, Kenneth, of Waco; grandson, Preston King Hughes; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019