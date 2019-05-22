Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jayne Grant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Jayne Grant Obituary
Norma Jayne Grant NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Norma Jayne Grant, known to her grandchildren as "Nana," lost her battle with cancer Saturday, May 18, 2019. VISITATION: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Forest Ridge Memorial Park Chapel. Norma was born July 12, 1948, to Arthur Ray Hunter and Norma Catherine Hunter in Oklahoma City. When young, she was a Rainbow girl with the Eastern Star. She received a degree in social work at Oklahoma University and while attending met the love of her life, Robert Grant. She worked for the Texas Department of Human Services until retirement then traveled with husband and family. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening and flowers. Her family meant the world to her. Norma was preceded in death by husband, Robert. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory are mother, Norma; brothers, Leroy and Tom; children, Kimberly and Kristen; and grandchildren, Evan, Emily, Erika, Skii, and Tye.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now