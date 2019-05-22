|
Norma Jayne Grant NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Norma Jayne Grant, known to her grandchildren as "Nana," lost her battle with cancer Saturday, May 18, 2019. VISITATION: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Forest Ridge Memorial Park Chapel. Norma was born July 12, 1948, to Arthur Ray Hunter and Norma Catherine Hunter in Oklahoma City. When young, she was a Rainbow girl with the Eastern Star. She received a degree in social work at Oklahoma University and while attending met the love of her life, Robert Grant. She worked for the Texas Department of Human Services until retirement then traveled with husband and family. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening and flowers. Her family meant the world to her. Norma was preceded in death by husband, Robert. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory are mother, Norma; brothers, Leroy and Tom; children, Kimberly and Kristen; and grandchildren, Evan, Emily, Erika, Skii, and Tye.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019