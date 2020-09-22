1/1
Norma Jean Case Jones
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Case Jones
January 19, 1934 - September 16, 2020
Euless, Texas - Norma Jean Case Jones, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Bridgewood Church of Christ. Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Norma was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Howell Case; her mother, Lucille Case; her brother, O.F. "Dick" Case; and daughter, Cynthia Fawn (Jones) Zandi.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her son, Rusty Jones; and seven grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Rylee and husband Caleb Eppes, Jaycee Jones, Madison Zandi, Brinson Zandi, Ashton Zandi and Paisly Zandi.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Bridgewood Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Bridgewood Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020

Memories of ACC days carried over to Fort Worth teaching days also.
My apartment Roomie and I often enjoyed hospitality from the Case family. We also worshiped with them and felt "cared for" in our first year out of college.
As seen in this picture Norma had a twinkle in her eyes. She was fun to be with and caring. I'll never forget her friendship. My condolences to Ronald and her family. Charlotte Coffman Jobe
Charlotte Coffman Jobe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved