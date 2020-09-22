Norma Jean Case Jones
January 19, 1934 - September 16, 2020
Euless, Texas - Norma Jean Case Jones, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Bridgewood Church of Christ. Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Norma was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Howell Case; her mother, Lucille Case; her brother, O.F. "Dick" Case; and daughter, Cynthia Fawn (Jones) Zandi.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her son, Rusty Jones; and seven grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Rylee and husband Caleb Eppes, Jaycee Jones, Madison Zandi, Brinson Zandi, Ashton Zandi and Paisly Zandi.