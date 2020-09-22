

Memories of ACC days carried over to Fort Worth teaching days also.

My apartment Roomie and I often enjoyed hospitality from the Case family. We also worshiped with them and felt "cared for" in our first year out of college.

As seen in this picture Norma had a twinkle in her eyes. She was fun to be with and caring. I'll never forget her friendship. My condolences to Ronald and her family. Charlotte Coffman Jobe



