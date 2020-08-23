Norma Jean Clemons GRANBURY--Norma Jean Clemons, 82, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Granbury, Texas. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. SURVIVORS: Norma is survived by her husband, Sam; brother, Mickey Arey and his wife, Mary, of Albemarle, North Carolina; daughter, Teresa Leitch and her husband, Kirk, of Aledo, Texas; son, Dr. Mark Clemons and his wife, Julie, of Honey Grove, Texas; son, Dr. Eric Clemons and his wife, Dr. Lisa Clemons, of Austin, Texas; and 10 grandchildren who deeply loved her.