Norma Jean Jackson MINERAL WELLS--Norma Jean Jackson, 88, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Norma was born March 19, 1931, to Arthur and Virgie Robbins in Santo, Texas. Norma loved God and her family. She raised two fine sons, Danny and David, to be honest and respectful men. They both cooked, sewed, ironed and cleaned almost as good as she did. Norma loved to cook from scratch. She loved watching her family enjoy what she prepared. She is known for her Christmas candy she made every Christmas. All candy was homemade. It was boxed in decorative boxes and given to family, friends, coworkers and her doctors in Mineral Wells. When she visited her son, Danny, and his wife, Diana, in Round Rock one Christmas, she made her famous candy. It was boxed in decorative boxes for Danny and Diana to give to their co-workers and friends. Every year after that they would ask if she was going to visit and make the candy. If she were going to visit, they wanted to be on the receiving list. Norma was a woman of many talents. She loved music and played the piano and organ. She quilted and loved doing craft projects, as well as painting. Norma had exciting jobs. Among her favorites was working for Major Fox at Wolters Air Force Base. He was the air insulation officer in the engineer's contracting office. When Wolters Air Force Base became Fort Wolters, she worked for the U.S. Army primary helicopter school. She loved taking rides in the helicopters. She then worked for the post chaplain until Fort Wolters closed. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Robbins; her mother, Virgie Robbins; her husband, Edward Garrett Jackson; and son, Arthur David Jackson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving family, including son, Danny Jackson and wife, Diana; grandchildren, Casey Jackson and fiance, Charles, Matthew Jackson, Brittany Jackson and fiance, Sherman, and Crystal Jackson and husband, Michael; great-grndchildren, Skyleigh, Chevi and Ryanne Jackson and Dean Wesley Michael Allen.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary