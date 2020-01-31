Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma June Westmoreland Decker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma June Westmoreland Decker Obituary
Norma June Westmoreland Decker FORT WORTH -- Norma June Westmoreland Decker, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Saturday, February 1, Skyvue Victoria Chapel, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Rd., Mansfield, Texas 76063. Norma was born January 29, 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents, Biddie Lee and Thelma Eulallie Westmoreland. Norma was retired from MTS as a Technical Writer, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother lovingly known as "Nanee". Her family was her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed. Norma was preceded in death by granddaughter, Tammie Jo Miller; brother, Jimmy Westmoreland; sisters, Joann Witt and Lela Shutter. SURVIVORS: Her loving daughters, Lorri (Craig Sr.) Willits, Mitzi (Joe) Fortune; grandchildren, Colt Miller, Justin Fortune, Cutter Miller, Jerod Fortune, Brandi Fortune and Craig Willits Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Peggy Brady, Don (Carolyn) Westmoreland (Carolyn).
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -