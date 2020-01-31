|
Norma June Westmoreland Decker FORT WORTH -- Norma June Westmoreland Decker, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Saturday, February 1, Skyvue Victoria Chapel, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Rd., Mansfield, Texas 76063. Norma was born January 29, 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents, Biddie Lee and Thelma Eulallie Westmoreland. Norma was retired from MTS as a Technical Writer, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother lovingly known as "Nanee". Her family was her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed. Norma was preceded in death by granddaughter, Tammie Jo Miller; brother, Jimmy Westmoreland; sisters, Joann Witt and Lela Shutter. SURVIVORS: Her loving daughters, Lorri (Craig Sr.) Willits, Mitzi (Joe) Fortune; grandchildren, Colt Miller, Justin Fortune, Cutter Miller, Jerod Fortune, Brandi Fortune and Craig Willits Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Peggy Brady, Don (Carolyn) Westmoreland (Carolyn).
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020