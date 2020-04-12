|
Norma Lee Barker Reed FORT WORTH--Norma Lee Barker Reed entered into this life in Topeka, Kan., on Aug. 27, 1933, and departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: The family had a private graveside service on Friday, April 3, 2020. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Night Shelter, 2400 Cypress St., Fort Worth, 76102; or the Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, 76103. Norma married her high school sweetheart, Bud Reed, on Nov. 3, 1951. They were married on a three-day pass shortly after Bud joined the Navy. They celebrated 62 years together from Nov. 3, 1951, until Bud's passing on Dec. 17, 2015. The family moved from Buffalo, N.Y., to Fort Worth when Bud accepted a position with General Dynamics in 1964. Norma was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Benbrook for many years and loved being involved in many church activities. One of her favorite passions was to feed the homeless at the Presbyterian Night Shelter. She was extremely compassionate about caring for others less fortunate than herself. SURVIVORS: Norma is survived by many friends and her children, Ken Reed and wife, Carolyn, Mike Reed and wife, Karen, Susan Swan and husband, Patrick, and Sharon and deceased husband, Richard. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and their spouses and 10 great-grandchildren. Norma dearly loved having her family by her side celebrating any special event and enjoying being together.
