Norma Lee Clements

Norma Lee Clements Obituary
Norma Lee Clements BENBROOK -- Norma Lee Waldie Clements, 97, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, while under hospice care at a local nursing center. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Laurel Land. Norma was born Oct. 3, 1921, in Farmersville, Texas, the only child of Ethel Mabel Harris and Major Lee Waldie. She married William Jack Clements in 1937, and followed him to Louisiana during World War II when he served in the U.S. Navy. In her later years, Norma related how much she loved being a mother, making clothes for her daughters and cooking. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Jack Clements; and daughter, Sherry Long. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Jack Clements and wife, Anne; daughter, Beverly Vallance; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. "Strength and honor are her clothing and she shall rejoice in time to come."--Proverbs 31:25
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019
