Norma Lee Hill FORT WORTH--Norma Hill departed this life peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, July 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: She will be laid to rest with her husband and grandson at Greenwood Memorial Park. Norma was born in Oak Hill, W.Va., as the 10th of 13 children. She finished high school in Phoenix where she met and married her love Roland Hill Jr., a pilot in the USAF. They moved around the world finally settling in Fort Worth, Texas, after his completion of law school at Baylor University. While raising three children (Sherry, Roland, and Wesley), she earned her undergraduate (with a magna cum laude), her master's degree and all but her dissertation on her Ph.D. at TCU. We all thought she was the smartest person in the family with a quick wit, a kind word and a fair hand. At the untimely death of her husband, she began teaching history at TCCC, while being on the board of VOA and Casa Manana. She also made time to deliver food for Meals on Wheels. Norma was an avid Cowboys fan, even going with the team for a preseason game in Japan. She had a sports car that was silver and blue. She loved to dance, even though her husband had "two left feet." Norma was a longtime member of Colonial Country Club and a member of the Fort Worth Woman's Club. Throughout all of this she still had time for the immediate and extended family. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Stonegate Senior Care Center. Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Roland Hill; and her grandson, Brantley Barrett. SURVIVORS: Children and their spouses, Judge Sherry Hill (Dr. Lee Anderson), Roland Hill III (Linda) and Wesley Hill (Michele); grandchildren and their spouses, Taylor LePert (Daniel), Wesley Hill (Katherine) and Lucas Hill (Hanna); and three great-grandchildren.