Norma M. Fittsgill Alexander FORT WORTH -- Norma M. Fittsgill Alexander, answered the Master's call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. SERVICE: Visitation: Thursday, August 20, 2020 12 to 8 p.m., with family hour 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Service: The Celebration of Life will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Encounter church located at 10180 Rolling Hills Dr. Benbrook, Texas 76126. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Alexander; her parents, Ezell and Pauline Allison; her children, Cory Fittsgill (Krystal) and daughter, Jessica Criss (Taryn); step-son, Ronald Gill; close relative, Verleeta Brooks (Kenneth); 13 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.