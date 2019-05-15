Norma Nabours Richardson Davis LAREDO--Norma Nabours Richardson Davis, 87, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Laredo, Texas. FUNERAL: Noon Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday prior to the service. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery in Fort Worth. Norma was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Montague, Texas, to Clarence and Della Nabours. She graduated from Nocona High School in 1950. She married Don Richardson on March 17, 1951, and had two sons, Gary Don and Danny Ray. She married Horace Davis in November of 2000. She retired from the Texas Department of Human Resources in 1993. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary Don; her sister, Mattie Bell Adkins; brother, Donald Joe; husbands, Don Richardson and Horace Davis. SURVIVORS: Norma is survived by her son, Danny Richardson and wife, Sylvia, of Laredo, Texas; brothers, Bill Nabours of Dallas, Texas, Jack Nabours and wife, Janet, of Montague, Texas ;and several nieces and nephews. Norma was a loving and caring mother, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



