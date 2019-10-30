|
Norma Rose Carson Boterf Jividen HURST--Norma Rose Carson Boterf Jividen of Hurst, Texas, was welcomed into heaven by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 92. She had been a beloved patient at Universal Health Services facility in Ft. Worth since June 15, 2019. We are beholden to the compassionate staff for their service. In lieu of flowers her family suggests that you make a donation to them in Norma's memory. Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church Hurst, 1801 Norwood Drive Hurst, Texas, 76054, one hour prior to her memorial service officiated by Pastor Jeff Burnett at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Moore Memorial Good Shepherd Garden in Arlington, Texas, alongside her husband of 23 years, Stanley Jividen, who preceded her in death April 11, 1990. Norma was born in Mansfield, Ohio, October 7, 1927 to Paul and Ruth Carson and was one of five children. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Elmer, Mary and Paul Jr.; her first husband, Aubrey Boterf Sr. and her second husband, Stanley Jividen; stepsons, George Jividen and his wife, Patricia, and William Jividen; great-grandson. Mark Boterf. Norma is survived by her sister, Joyce Martin (Bob); her children, Mina Boterf of Fort Worth, Texas, Nancy Van Meter (Allan) of Hurst, Texas, Aubrey Boterf Jr. (Janis) of Burleson, Texas, and Patrick Boterf of Oregon; sister-in-law, Claire Jividen; nieces, Arlene Hershberger (Dale) of North Chesterfield, Va., Robin Martin of Bonney Lake, Wash., Diana Amirehteshami (Dave) of Mill Creek, Wash.; a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great -great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was loving her big family of four children, two stepsons, 25 grandchildren, 68 great- grandchildren and 15 great -great-grandchildren and the three children she fostered for a year when her own four children were all under the age of 6. She could not remember all their names but they all knew how much they were loved. She was a hard worker, a person of gratitude, patience and forgiveness. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurst. She lived by faith in Jesus Christ and exemplified His compassion to everyone. People stood in line during greeting time to shake her hand and hug her neck every Sunday morning and to listen to her "jokes". She will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019