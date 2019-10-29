|
Dr. Norman Allen Miner GAINESVILLE--Dr. Norman Allen Miner, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Callisburg United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville, Texas. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com. Norman was born June 24, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Norman and Lillian Miner. He excelled in football, both in high school, and at Carleton College, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He married Marilyn Hensick in 1959 and then proceeded to earn his Ph.D. in microbiology at Purdue University. He initially worked as a microbiologist with Dow Chemical, researching interferon treatment for cancer. In 1971, he moved his family to Texas and developed disinfectants for Johnson & Johnson. He then owned and operated Allamer Corporation, building residences and multi-family properties around Arlington, Texas. After 1987, he returned to microbiology, owning and operating Microchem Laboratory, Inc., which developed the disinfectant Aldahol. His final occupation was owning and operating the Red River Peach Orchard in Gainesville, Texas. Norman was an avid reader and loved the outdoors, particularly boating and fishing. Norman was preceded in death by his former wife, Marilyn, and his granddaughter, Brittany Mitchell. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Joette; his sister, Marilyn Pence; his former wife, Rose; daughters, Jennifer Kirkley (husband, Doug), Becky Lottman (husband, Carl) and Amanda Taylor (husband, Todd); sons, Michael Miner (wife, Lidiya) and Chris Miner (wife, Melissa); along with granddaughters, Caitlin and Meghan Mitchell, Sarah Lottman, Sydney and Madison Taylor, Katya and Sonya Miner, and Malorie and Parker Miner. GEO. J. CARROLL & SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
