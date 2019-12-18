|
Norman Dean Conine JOSHUA--Norman Dean Conine, 54, passed on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Joshua, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Turning Point Church, 10700 Old Burleson Road, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to please contribute in Dean's name to the Dean Conine Scholarship fund. Contributions may be made to UNTHSC Foundation, 3500 Camp Bowie, EAD802, Fort Worth, TX 76107; email [email protected] or call 817-735-5126 for any questions. Dean was born June 15, 1965 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was known by many for his generous heart and giving spirit. He lived to serve God and his family and will be sorely missed by many. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Conine; sisters, Tracy Conine, Sandra Conine Melanson and Linda Conine Moseley. Dean was a faithful second father to Tamara Burks Hawthorn and Robby Burks, and loving grandfather or "Bampa" to Kimmie Burks and Thomas Hawthorn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019