Norman Harold Martin II
1938 - 2020
Norman Harold Martin II
November 30, 1938 - September 2, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - After a brief illness, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Norman H. Martin, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 81.
Service: The family will gather at Thompson's Harveson & Cole followed by a private family service on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: Memorial donations may be made to Texas Wesleyan University in lieu of flowers.
Norman was born on November 30, 1938 in Fort Worth, TX to Harold and Maurine (Redford) Martin. He was a proud alumni of Paschal High School and Texas Wesleyan University.
Norman was preceded in death by his father, Harold, his mother, Maurine, and his brother, Gary.
Surviviors: He is survived by his wife Peggy, his daughter Mitzi (Pomes), grandson Matthew Marinello and great-granddaughter Brenleigh Marinello.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
