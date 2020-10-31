Norman Holt

November 12, 1940 - October 25, 2020

North Richland Hills , Texas - Norman Holt, 79, of North Richland Hills, Texas, previously of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away October 25th.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12PM on November 2nd at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Father Dan Reehil officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Bridges Cemetery. A visitation will be held on November 1st from 3-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Holt; son, Kevin (Louise) Holt; sisters, Mildred Locke and Frances Voss; and six grandchildren, Gabe, Zach, Josh, Jessee, Nick, and Sophia Holt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Nicholas Holt; brother, Marvin T. Holt, Jr.; and sister, Sheila Holt.





