1/1
Norman Holt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Holt
November 12, 1940 - October 25, 2020
North Richland Hills , Texas - Norman Holt, 79, of North Richland Hills, Texas, previously of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away October 25th.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12PM on November 2nd at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Father Dan Reehil officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Bridges Cemetery. A visitation will be held on November 1st from 3-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Holt; son, Kevin (Louise) Holt; sisters, Mildred Locke and Frances Voss; and six grandchildren, Gabe, Zach, Josh, Jessee, Nick, and Sophia Holt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Nicholas Holt; brother, Marvin T. Holt, Jr.; and sister, Sheila Holt.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Columbia - Columbia
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Columbia - Columbia
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved