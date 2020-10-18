1/1
Norman Leck
1932 - 2020
Norman Leck
June 13, 1932 - October 14, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Norman Leck, 88, loving, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Castleberry Baptist Church, 1250 N. Jim Wright Fwy., Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Castleberry Baptist Church, prior to the service.
Norman was born June 13, 1932, in Gonzales, Texas to Alvin and Linnie Leck. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Norman and Selena are 62 year members of Castleberry Baptist Church. He was a Scout Master, Masonic member of Lodge #1311, retired from Lockheed Martin after 39 years, an election judge for many years and a reserve police officer for River Oaks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Al; and nephew, Rob.
Survivors: Wife, Selena J. Leck; son, James Leck and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Merissa and Maison Leck; and niece, Lori Wright.




Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Castleberry Baptist Church
OCT
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Castleberry Baptist Church
