Norman Leck

June 13, 1932 - October 14, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Norman Leck, 88, loving, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Castleberry Baptist Church, 1250 N. Jim Wright Fwy., Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Castleberry Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Norman was born June 13, 1932, in Gonzales, Texas to Alvin and Linnie Leck. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Norman and Selena are 62 year members of Castleberry Baptist Church. He was a Scout Master, Masonic member of Lodge #1311, retired from Lockheed Martin after 39 years, an election judge for many years and a reserve police officer for River Oaks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Al; and nephew, Rob.

Survivors: Wife, Selena J. Leck; son, James Leck and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Merissa and Maison Leck; and niece, Lori Wright.









