Norman "Grip" Moseley FORT WORTH--Norman "Grip" Moseley passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the age of 90. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery on what would have been his 91st birthday. Grip was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 10, 1928, and worked for many years as a machinist after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Grip was a member of the Masons, and he enjoyed working on locks, shooting his guns and fishing. Grip was preceded in death by his son, Walter Moseley, and wife, Lynne Moseley. SURVIVORS: Children, Lisa Miller, Debra Hoover, Lori Brown, Donny Barrow and John Barrow; brother, Eddie Moseley; sister, Betty Zinberg; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019