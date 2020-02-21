|
|
Norman Roy Luffman EVERMAN -- Norman Roy Luffman, 81 (formerly of Watertown, NY) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family at home in Everman, TX, following a brief illness. SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. with the funeral at 2:30 p.m. and burial immediately following. Norman was born March 22, 1938, the eldest of five children of Francis and Thelma Luffman. Two surviving siblings are Jerry Luffman and wife Roberta and Sandra Bruno and husband Thomas. After graduating from Watertown High School, Norman worked approximately 35 years at Carthage Machine Company as the lead machinist/tool grinder and company photographer, retiring in the late 1990s. He was a professional photographer and bowler as well as enjoying golfing, boating, fishing, music, and driving his truck. His forte was taking pictures of musicians and bikers in the Fort Worth and Watertown, NY area. Norman loved people and his social life; his friendly and loving persona will be deeply missed by many. SURVIVORS: He leaves his wife of 62 years, Kathleen, and 3 children daughter Deborah Corley and husband Robert; son Stephen Luffman and fiancé Valerie More; and daughter Dionne Luffman. Norman also leaves 5 grandchildren as well as 9 great grandchildren and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020