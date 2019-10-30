Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mayfield Road Baptist Church
Norman Spencer Braker Obituary
Norman Spencer Brake ARLINGTON--Norman Spencer Brake, 90, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at an Arlington hospital following a short illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Mayfield Road Baptist Church. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Wade Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Norman's name to the Mayfield Road Baptist Church Capital Improvements fund or Gideons International. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne, and his parents, Culley and Nellie Brake. SURVIVORS: Norman is survived by his brother, Bobby Brake of Duncan, Okla.; daughter and son-in-law, Norma Brake and Hugh Lomas of Arlington, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Allison Brake of Reston, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Richard Temple of Arlington, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Jerry Gormley of Arlington, Texas; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
