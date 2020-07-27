Norvel Russell "Cody" Tomlinson Jr. LEWISVILLE--Norvel Russell Tomlinson Junior, also known as "Cody," went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 59 at his home in Lewisville, Texas. MEMORIAL: 2 p.m. Saturda, Aug. 1, 2020, at Lewisville Bible Church. Notes: Social distancing practices will be observed and masks worn in the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society
. Cody was born in 1960 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Margret Lucille Tomlinson and Norvel Russell Tomlinson Sr. He lived in Fort Worth throughout his primary school days, and later lived in Ardmore, Okla., until he graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Computer Science in May of 1983 from Oklahoma Christian College. In 1983, he married Rebecca Lee Sims, and they started their life together in Garland, Texas. Cody worked for Teledyne Geotech, National Health Laboratories, which became Labcorp, Verizon, which became Idearc, Jacobs, and, most recently, Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. His interests were his family, wood working, history, technological gadgets, and learning about and volunteering as a Master Naturalist. His favorite vacation was Walt Disney World with his family. He loved good steaks and barbecue and cooking and grilling. Cody was preceded in death by his father, Norvel Russell Tomlinson Sr. His surviving family includes: wife, Rebecca Lee Tomlinson; children, Megen Alyssa and Nathan Zane Tomlinson; mother, Margret Lucille Tomlinson; sister, Anna Kristin Tomlinson; brother, David George and wife, Regina Tomlinson; nephews, Connor, Tim and Sterling Tomlinson; and niece, Kerra Tomlinson.