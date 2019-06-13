|
Novyce R. Johnson FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Novyce Ruth Johnson, 81, a Retired Educator, left the cares of this world on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. CELEBRATORY SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue. You may visit her, as she rest in sweet repose from Noon to 6 p.m., Friday, at Tree of Life with a Sorority Ceremony by Gamma Phi Delta from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson served in many organizations, namely: National Women of Achievers, Gamma Phi Delta, Lydia Circle Missionary Group and her church Sunday School Department. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: Her beloved husband of 60 years, Mr. Billy Joe Johnson; her only daughter, Misty Johnson-Dennis; her grandchildren, Brittney Wannamaker (John) and Antonio Dennis (Knyoka); five great-grandchildren; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
