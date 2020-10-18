Nuggehalli Srinivasan

Nuggehalli SrinivasanSeptember 3, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Dr Nuggehalli Gopala Srinivasan PhD [Tufts University, Boston, MA]His love of life, his tolerance to pain are something to be emulated. A true gentleman with a good sense of humor and a friend to all.He loved dogs and cats alike, He could lose himself in classical music. His love for his extended family, his forgiving and compassionate nature, his warmth and tenderness will never be forgotten. He will be truly missed by his dear wife, dear siblings, his dear nieces and nephews and their families as well as a host of relatives and friends. His was a life truly well-lived.His dedication to Biochemistry and love for teaching took him around the world - from his Professorship at Kasturba Medical college, Manipal, India to being Professor at University of Zambia Medical School, Lusaka, Zambia; then on to being visiting Scientist at Middlesex Hospital, London and Scripps Clinic of Oceanography, La Jolla, CA. He was then a Research Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth and a Professor of Biochemistry at Parker College of Chiropractic.'He succumbed to Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia – a blood disorder'. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sep, 3, 2020