O. C. Cooper RIVER OAKS -- O.C. Cooper, 99, passed away Monday August 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 1:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 8, Bluffton Cemetery, Llano County, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Fri., Biggers Funeral Home. O.C. was a long time member of the Castleberry Church of Christ. He and his bride came to Fort Worth in 1942 to work at Consolidated which became General Dynamics until he retired in 1988. O.C. was preceded in death by his wife Ramona Hallmark Cooper, his parents, John Gilbert and Evelyn McFarland Cooper, and his brother Johnnie Cooper. SURVIVORS: His three sons, Michael and wife, Nancy Cooper, Gary Cooper and Ronald and his wife, Debra Cooper; as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.