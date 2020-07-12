1/1
O. L. (Onas) Hensley
O. L. (Onas) Hensley NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- O.L. (Onas) Hensley passed away July 6, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. O.L. was a graduate of T.W.U. and U.T.A. and worked at Armour & Co. and Bell Helicopter. He was married to Barbara Cain and they would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in August. O.L. was a long time member of the Handley Church of Christ. He was known for his great intelligence and kindness and will be greatly missed. View and sign the guest book at Lucas funeral home. com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
